Progs held on 4th day of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

TAWANG, 2 Jun: The fourth day of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA) was observed at Changprong, Changbu, Pamaghar and Tsaighar villages in Tawang district on Monday by the Tawang KVK, in collaboration with Dirang (W/Kameng)-based NRC on Yak (NRCY) and the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.

The sessions served as a platform for farmers to engage directly with scientists and departmental officers to get acquainted with the technologies and government schemes.

Altogether 255 participants, including officials of the KVK, and the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, besides scientists from the NRCY, FPC members and farmers attended the programme. Soil health cards were also distributed to promote balanced nutrient management and soil sustainability.

A similar programme was conducted in Dibang Valley district. Teams from the KVK visited Beyali, Brango, Maro and Tapo villages, where resource persons discussed the benefits of agroforestry, crop selection and planning, soil management, and water harvesting with the farmers.

In Bichom district, the West Kameng KVK, in collaboration with the NRCY, CITH, and the Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Veterinary Departments conducted the VKSA at Nafra and Khazalang.

During the programme, resource persons spoke on the mandates of the KVK and production of quality planting material, especially of kiwi and persimmon, and dwelt on central and state schemes under the department, cattle insurance, etc.

Soil health cards, inputs from NRCY and vegetable seed kits from the CITH were provided to the farmers during the programme.

In Changlang district, two teams from the KVK visited Balupathar, Sampoi-1, Sampoi-2, Sampoi-3, Balupather-1, Balupather-2, Kumehal, Kangkho, Datken,Yankang, Jongram and Nakang villages.

The teams provided essential resources, knowledge and support to the farmers to ensure that they can adapt to improved agricultural practices and boost productivity.