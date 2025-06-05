ArSRLM launches its website

[ Manoj Singh ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) officially launched its new website – srlm.arunachal. gov.in- at its State Mission office on Wednesday, in the presence of Chief Executive Officer-cum-State Mission Director Sangeeta Yirang, along with other senior officials and key stakeholders.

The website has been developed in collaboration with the in-house IT support team and Guwahati-based development partner, Sumato Global Tech Pvt. Ltd. The ArSRLM website is expected to serve as a central hub for stakeholders, community institutions, and citizens, playing a crucial role in advancing rural development across the state.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chief Operating Officer (Programme) Jechonia Islary said, “The launch of the website reflects our commitment to open governance, ease of access, and citizen-centric service delivery.”

State Mission Manager (Monitoring & Evaluation and MIS), Sonny Patey, delivered a presentation showcasing the website’s features, explaining how stakeholders and the public can access vital information and updates from the Mission in a user-friendly format.

As of June 2025, ArSRLM has reached over 1.35 lakh rural households across 1,234 villages in 27 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Through sustained community mobilization and capacity-building efforts, the Mission has supported more than 15,971 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and facilitated 4,526 women beneficiaries in becoming ‘Lakhpati Didis’-a flagship indicator of rural prosperity and women’s economic empowerment.