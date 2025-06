AALO, 4 Jun: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, in collaboration with local cycling clubs, organized a 30-km cycling rally from Aalo to Logum Jini and back in West Siang district to commemorate World Bicycle Day on Wednesday.

A total of 70 enthusiastic riders, including 25 Army personnel and 45 civilians, participated in the event, pedaling together across Aalo’s scenic terrain.

The rally aimed to promote physical fitness, environmental awareness, and a culture of healthy living.