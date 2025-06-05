Arunachal karatekas win 17 medals at National Karate Championship

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: The Arunachal Wado-Kai Association won a total of 17 medals-8 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze at the 7th All India Wado-Kai National Karate Championship, held in Darjeeling, West Bengal, from 31 May to 1 June.

Among the standout performers was John Dodum, who won a gold medal in kumite and a silver in kata.

Ekhya Riang also impressed in the junior category, securing a gold in kumite and a silver in kata.

Takar Guha earned a silver in kumite and a gold in kata, while Kyaling Nilo clinched a gold in kumite.

Sadu Jeram took home a gold in kumite and a bronze in kata in the junior category.

Ajay Rotom delivered a stellar performance, winning two gold medals in kumite and kata.

Bamang Niglar earned a silver in kumite and a bronze in kata, and Likha Taka secured a bronze in kumite and a gold in kata in the senior category.

Kunal Das added to the tally with a silver medal in kumite.

Yarda Niki, President of the Arunachal Wado-Kai Association and the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association, congratulated the players on their outstanding performance and expressed pride in their achievements.