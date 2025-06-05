Flash flood devastates Pamluk

PAMLUK, 4 Jun: Pamluk village under Kamporijo Circle in Kamle district was severely affected by devastating flash floods that struck on the evening of 30 May. The flood washed away three large houses and a granary, and damaged several other residential structures and shops, leaving many families in deep distress.

The Kamle district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner J. T. Obi, cleared the debris left by the flash flood through a social service initiative at Pamluk on Wednesday. The effort involved mobilizing the Package-3 concessionaire, TTC Infra, to remove the debris and help restore basic accessibility and sanitation in the area.

As part of the immediate relief measures, the administration distributed essential relief materials to all affected households.

ZPMs of Kamporijo, Rakhe Taro and Bar Sumpi, along with officials and volunteers, also extended their support to the relief operations.

Obi also assured the villagers that a comprehensive damage assessment would be conducted at the earliest, and that a detailed report would be submitted to higher authorities for further relief assistance.

Officials from various departments and community leaders-including Superintendent of Police Henyir Techi, Raga Circle Officer Api Nungnu, Kamporijo Circle Officer Balo Shakak, and a team from the Health Department led by Dr. Tage Kano-participated in the social service initiative.

Pamluk GPM Tenik Tebin commended the district administration for standing by the villagers during this difficult time.