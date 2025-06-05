NGO donates oxygen plant to Military Field Hospital

TAWANG, 4 Jun: The Pune-based NGO Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation (SIRF) has gifted a 200-litre capacity oxygen plant and refilling facility to the Military Field Hospital at Teli village in Tawang district.

The oxygen plant was formally dedicated to the Indian Army soldiers serving in the Tawang sector by Major General KS Grewal, General Officer Commanding of the 5 Mountain Division.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Army and the people of Tawang, Major General Grewal said, “The oxygen plant will serve not only our soldiers but also the civilians of Tawang, as all facilities of the Army are shared equally with the local population.”

The GOC lauded SIRF’s tireless efforts, noting that they traveled to Tawang twice to accomplish this mission. He encouraged them to continue their yeoman service across the country and thanked the engineers and technical team for the successful installation of the oxygen plant.

During the ceremony, the GOC felicitated SIRF President Sumedha Yogesh, executive members, the technical team, and military personnel who contributed to the installation.

The event was attended by Tawang EAC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, DSP Tasso Kato, DMO Dr. Rinchin Neema, and other senior officers.