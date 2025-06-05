Governor reviews monsoon preparedness, urges BRO and DAs to stay alert

ITANAGAR, 4 JUN: As heavy monsoon rains severely impact road connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh, Governor KT Parnaik has urged the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movement, especially in vulnerable and remote areas.

Expressing concern over reports of villages being cut off due to landslides and waterlogging, the Governor emphasized the urgent need for preparedness.

With forecasts indicating further heavy rainfall, the Governor stressed the importance of BRO’s vigilance and close coordination with district administrations to swiftly clear roadblocks and maintain vital links.

During a meeting with the Chief Engineer of Project Arunank, Brig Yogesh Nair, and his successor Brig H. Bhattacharjee, the Governor was assured that personnel and machinery have been proactively deployed in critical and slide-prone zones.

Governor Parnaik also advised district administrations to remain on high alert, particularly in areas prone to landslides and flash floods, and to take timely precautions, including issuing alerts and relocating residents if necessary.

He emphasized the need for fully equipped rescue and relief teams to be stationed at various levels, ready to respond to any natural calamity.

The Governor commended the Indian Air Force, Assam Rifles, state police, and district authorities for their dedicated rescue efforts. He assured the people of Arunachal Pradesh that the state government is taking all necessary steps to address the challenges posed by the monsoon and to ensure their safety and well-being. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)