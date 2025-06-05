Outdoor Gym for IRBn personnel at  Namsangmukh

NAMSANGMUKH, 4 Jun: An outdoor open gym, the first of its kind in any police establishment across the state, was formally inaugurated at the 1st IRBn BHQ campus in Namsangmukh, Tirap district, on Monday.

The inauguration was followed by a series of events, including a plantation drive and the distribution of bicycles to children. All programmes were conducted under the CSR initiative of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

A total of 40 bicycles were distributed to the children of 1st IRBn personnel, facilitated through Power Grid’s CSR outreach.

Additionally, appreciation letters were presented to dedicated personnel in recognition of their sincerity and hard work.

Attending the series of events, Forests and DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang, Inspector General of Police (Operations) Apur Bitin, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Chief General Manager Pradip Kumar commended the leadership and vision of the Commandant of 1st IRBn, Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal, for conceptualizing and executing the entire initiative shortly after assuming charge.