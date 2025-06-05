Lower Siang DA issues monsoon advisory

LIKABALI, 4 Jun: The Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner, Rujjum Rakshap, has issued a monsoon advisory to the district’s general public ahead of the monsoon season, aiming to ensure the safety of life and property.

As the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the DC has urged residents to follow precautionary measures to prevent untoward incidents during the monsoon.

The DDMA advised people to stay away from vulnerable areas such as landslide-prone zones, flood-prone areas, and riverbanks. Additionally, residents are strongly advised not to venture into rivers or streams for activities like swimming, bathing, or fishing, and to avoid blocking water pathways or dumping garbage into them.

The advisory also recommends avoiding night travel during heavy rain unless absolutely necessary. Quarrying activities must comply with prohibitory orders issued by the administration.

Residents are further advised to stock up on essential items and prepare an emergency kit containing non-perishable food, torches, batteries, drinking water, and a first-aid box. Staying updated with accurate weather information is also emphasized.

The advisory underlined the importance of relying only on verified sources for information and refraining from spreading rumors.

“The monsoon brings heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential risks to life and property, but with adequate precautions, its impact on our lives can be minimized,” the advisory concludes.

Additionally, the advisory provided emergency contact numbers for key district authorities for use during emergencies or disaster-like situations:

# Deputy Commissioner: 9436221145

# Superintendent of Police: 6002443780

# ADC (Headquarters): 9436639569

# ADC (Nari): 6009831939

# Town Magistrate: 8132839372

# OC, Likabali Police Station: 8787471948

# OC, Fire Service: 7629937607

# OC, Nari Police Station: 9612447624

# DDMO: 9436046786

# NHIDCL Contact: 9873948145