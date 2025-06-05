Guv calls for collective efforts to combat plastic pollution

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik has called upon the people of the state to come together and support the nationwide campaign “One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution,” which will be launched by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on World Environment Day on 5 June.

The movement, aligned with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), is a call for every Indian to adopt sustainable habits and say a firm ‘No’ to single-use plastic.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh, with its lush forests and rich cultural heritage, is one of India’s greenest jewels.

“As India unites under this campaign, let us in Arunachal Pradesh lead by example. It’s time to move from awareness to action,” he said.

Parnaik urged the people to reduce single-use plastics, promote eco-friendly alternatives, and segregate and recycle waste responsibly.

“Through clean-up drives, school activities, and community efforts, we can preserve our rivers, forests, and future,” he said.

“Every small step counts,” the Governor said, while stating that the state government is committed to supporting nationwide and global efforts to curb plastic waste through strong policy measures, active public engagement, and collaboration with industries, educational institutions, and local communities.

He appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh to join the movement, inspire change, and help end plastic pollution.

“Our actions today will determine the health of our environment tomorrow. Together, let’s build a cleaner Arunachal and a greener India,” the Governo said. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)