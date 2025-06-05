RGU organizes yoga quiz competition

RONO HILLS, 4 Jun: In the run-up to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Rajiv Gandhi University [RGU] organized a yoga quiz competition to spread awareness about health, hygiene, and mental fitness among the university fraternity.

Seven teams participated, with two being eliminated in the preliminary round.

The remaining five teams competed in five rounds. Questions were asked related to yoga asanas, pranayama, yoga postures, and general awareness.

The team comprising Mamata Sonowal and Kali Boje took the first position, while the team comprising Lobsang Lhamu and Chandrakanta Malik took the second spot. Marry Ngulum and Mumni Tayeng secured the third position.

The winners will be given certificates and prizes on International Day of Yoga.

Dr Sushant Kumar Nayak, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, hosted the event as quiz master, while Dr A Yuvraj, Assistant Director, Physical Education, coordinated the programme.

The event was held under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof S K Nayak.