Missing doctor case: Police say investigating from every angle

[ Bengia Ajum ]

TEZU, 13 Jun: The Lohit district police have said that they are investigating from every angle the case of Dr Debanjib Kumar Sharmah, a Guwahati-based dentist who went missing from Tulow Resort near Parshuram Kund area in Lohit district on the morning of 31 May.

The mother of the missing doctor had asked the police to investigate the case from every angle,including possibility of potential foul play, coercion, or criminal intent by unknown persons.

“Given the lack of clarity and actionable findings, we strongly believe that the investigation must be expanded to examine all possible angles. Scrutinize call records, phone location data, resort staff statements, and any prior interactions that might give clues to his last movements or mental state. Coordinate with neighbouring districts/agencies in case of abduction or cross-border movement,” Pranati Sharmah, the mother of the missing doctor, wrote in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Lohit police stated that since day one, they have been investigating the missing case from all angles. “We have started investigating those angles raised by the mother from day one. We have examined statements of the staff and owner of the resort, checked CCTV footage, and examined people around Parshuram and Wakro, including fishermen.

All possible efforts are being taken since we got the information,” said SP Lohit Thutan Jamba.

He said also that an SDRF team immediately started search operation despite the inclement weather disturbing the search operation. “I constituted a team for search and investigation into the matter, led by a DSP. The SDRF searched from 1 June onwards, and on 8 June, the NDRF also joined the operation. We have even engaged local fishermen to help us. Every effort is being made to locate the missing doctor,” said SP Jamba.

Dr Sharmah had been staying at a resort near the Lohit river, which had been experiencing rising water levels due to heavy rainfall, when he went missing. The resort’s staff had advised the guests to vacate the premises for safety reasons. Dr Sharma reportedly left the resort at around 8 am on 31 May and has not been heard from since. His belongings – including his motorcycle, camera, leg guards, and identification cards – were found undisturbed in his room. Out of four huts of Tulow Resort, three were washed away, including Hut Number 3, where Dr Sharmah was staying, due to rising water.