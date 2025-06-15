Admin conducts eviction drive

BANDERDEWA, 14 Jun: The local administration here, with the help of police, paramilitary forces, highway officials, and the market committee, conducted an eviction drive along National Highway415 from Banderdewa CO office to the Karsingsa viaduct bridge point.

A notice has been served on 2 June to unauthorized individuals, directing them to remove temporary structures built over drains.

Despite the warning, some individuals failed to comply, necessitating the eviction.

The Banderdewa estate officer warned against encroaching

on the highway’s notified right of way (RoW) and building any structures over drains.

Unauthorized hoardings and banners were also removed during the drive. (DIPRO)