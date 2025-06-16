APSLSA conducts legal awareness prog

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the Papum Pare District Legal Services Authority and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), organized a legal awareness programme at Vidhya Sagar Academy here on Suday. It also observed the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day concurrently.

The event featured a technical session, during which legal aid counsel Jaya Doji, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling, and legal aid counsel Valentine Darangshared insights into various topics.

The event was aimed at raising awareness about the NALSA schemes, and various other government welfare schemes. As part of the observation of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the programmehighlighted the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of senior citizens and preventing elderabuse.

The programme was attended by 62 participants, including members of the APWWS.