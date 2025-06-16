Gombu appointed as APKVIB chairman

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 15 Jun: Maling Gombu has been appointed as the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board (APKVIB).

Elated with the appointment, Gombu said, “The responsibilities that have been entrusted upon me are of prime importance. We need to work harder to boost the village industries sector, which needs meticulous execution in terms of promoting and exploring platforms for our rural and traditional craftsmanship.”

The six-member APKVIB includes vice chairman Tagin Siga, and members Tamar Ekke, Hina Nabam Mavan, Hinlum Tachu, and WS Tutsa, all appointed by the state government on 13 June under the provisions of the Khadi & Village Industries Board Act of 1989. This move is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the state’s village industries sector.

The term of these appointments is governed by Section 4 of the amended 1989 Act. Appointees are entitled to a monthly honorarium and various perks, as stipulated in Notification No GA-53/2004 dated 17 December, 2018.

The APKVIB aims to promote and develop khadi and village industries in the state, with focus on rural economic development and employment generation, in coordination with the state government.