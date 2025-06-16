AR organises ‘A day with company commander’event

LAZU, 15 Jun: In an initiative to strengthen the bond with local communities, the Assam Rifles (AR) organised an event themed ‘A day with company commander’ at its company operating base here in Tirap district recently.

The event was aimed at fostering goodwill, promoting sportsmanship, and encouraging youthsfrom remote regions to connect with the armed forces through interactive and engaging platforms.

The event witnessed over 290 villagers from Lazu circle enthusiastically participating in a wide range of activities. A three-day inter-village volleyball tournament was the highlight, featuring 12 teams and drawing over 150 spectators from Lazu and surrounding villages.

In addition to the tournament, students took part in events like sack race, tug of war, and musical chairs, and got a unique hands-on experience of airgun firing and riding in military vehicles.

A dedicated career cell kiosk was also set up to guide and inspire the youths towards joining the armed forces. The day also included a movie screening and vibrant cultural performances by local villagers, adding colour and festivity to the occasion. (DIPRO)