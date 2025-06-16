Awareness prog on semi-intensive mithun farming

AALO, 15 Jun: The Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation (JMMFF) organized an awareness programmeon semi-intensive mithun farming practices at Yaki Tato village in West Siang district on Sunday.

The main objective of the programme was the formation of a Mithun Farmers’ Club to bring together local mithun rearers under a common platform for knowledge-sharing, collective problem-solving, and better market access.

During the programme, detailed discussions were held on controlling the menace of wild dogs through innovative and sustainable means. Strategies to increase the mithun population through improved husbandry practices, better nutrition, and veterinary care were also discussed.

A large number of villagers, including youths and elders,attended the programme.

The National Research Centre on Mithun, Medziphema, Nagaland, extended technical support to the programme,which was sponsored by the State Bank of India, Aalo bazaar branch.