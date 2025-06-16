Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan launched in Leparada

BASAR, 15 Jun: The Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyanwas launched here in Leparada district by local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi on Sunday, in the presence of DC Atul Tayeng, SP Dr Thuptan Jambey, and all heads of departments.

The campaign, an initiative of the union Tribal Affairs Ministry, aims to empower tribal communities through enhanced public participation, ensuring holistic tribal development and effective last-mile delivery of government benefits.

Under the fortnight-long campaign, three villages in the district – Bam and Nyigam in Basar circle and Siki-Ribi in Tirbin circle – have been identified for focused interventions. The thrust will be on strengthening community participation (janbhagidari), promoting administrative convergence, and ensuring saturation of welfare entitlements, so that no tribal household is left behind.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasized the importance of achieving 100% saturation of government schemes in the identified villages, and called upon all stakeholders to work in close coordination to realize the objectives of the campaign. (DIPRO)