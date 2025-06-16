BJP launches preparatory yoga trg camp

ITANAGAR, 15 Jun: The state BJP launched a preparatory yoga training camp, in the run-up to the International Yoga Day, at the Thupten Gatselling monastery here on Sunday.

“The initiative is part of a wider campaign commemorating 11 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and 9 years under Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the state level,” the party informed in a release.

The camp aims to foster public engagement and promote wellness, while also highlighting the achievements of the double-engine government in Arunachal Pradesh.

To mark these milestones, the party will organize programmes across all 60 Assembly constituencies and 28 districts in the state, under the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

The programme was held under the leadership of state BJP president Kaling Moyong, and saw the participation of ministers, MLAs, newly appointed chairmen and vice chairmen, state office bearers, and senior BJP workers.

The event was led by state BJP vice president Junty Singpho.