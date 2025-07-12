Aboh inaugurates millet processing unit, women’s technology park

DADAM, 11 Jul: Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh inaugurated a ‘women technology park-cum-millet processing unit’ here in Tirap district recently, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran.

The event was organized by Kimin-based DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bioresources and Sustainable Development, in collaboration with Khonsa-based NGO Kindle Foundation.

The initiative, titled ‘Capacity building of rural women on processing and value addition of millets/underutilized crops’, is funded by the Department of Science & Technology’s SEED Division, Government of India.

During the event, DC Aran encouraged self-help groups to treat the machinery as their own asset, and ensure proper training so they could fully benefitfrom it. He also urged the villagers to transition from growing millets only for household use to cultivating them on a commercial scale.

Aboh highlighted millet’s status as a “multi-beneficial superfood,” remarking that its cultivation has declined with the widespread availability of rice. She encouraged large-scale millet farming, and proposed establishing a dedicated millet shop in Khonsa.

She commended the Science & Technology Department and the organizing team for the new facility, which will significantly benefit the Dadam community.

The programme was attended also by Dadam CO Dr Metung Taku, Khonsa ADO Nowang Wangnow, the chief of Dadam, local public leaders, and 23 SHG members. (DIPRO)