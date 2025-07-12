Sensitization prog on social issues

YINGKIONG, 11 Jul: The Women and Child Development Department here in Upper Siang district has launched a sensitization and awareness programme across multiple schools in Yingkiong to educate students and teachers on critical social issues and government welfare schemes.

The programme, which began on 9 July, has so far covered five schools – Government Secondary School, Parsing; Government Town Secondary School; Government Upper Primary School, Daggong; Government Higher Secondary School;and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Yingkiong – reaching over 1,800 students and 100 teachers. The initiative is part of the ongoing efforts under flagship programmes such as the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya.

The key focus areas of the programme includesubstance and drug abuse awareness and its adverse effects. The students were sensitized to the adverse effects of drug use. Sessions included interactive discussions, and pledge-taking ceremonies were organized to encourage students to commit to a drug-free lifestyle.

Further, through sessions under Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya, the students and teachers were informed about the POCSO Act, the legal implications of child marriage, and other safeguards designed for the protection of children and women.

The department aims to expand this outreach to more schools in the coming weeks to ensure greater awareness and promote a safer and more informed environment for children and adolescents. (DIPRO)