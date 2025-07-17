APSCW seeks cooperation for smooth functioning

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) chairperson Yalem Taga Burang on Wednesday appealed to all sections of society to extend support and cooperate with the Commission for its smooth functioning.

Burang made the appeal while interacting with several women leaders of the state, including executive members of the Adi Bane Kebang at the Commission’s Papu Hill office.

The APSCW chairperson and her team discussed various prevailing issues affecting the community and society with the visiting women leaders.

Speaking to media persons, Burang said that the state government has recently constituted the 7th APSCW, and “we have started working after assuming office.”

“The women have a greater role to play in shaping the family, community, and society. The Women’s Commission also has a crucial role in shaping the future of our women,” she said.

Burang further stated, “Our vision is to safeguard the rights of women and work towards their empowerment.”

Expressing concern over the rise in drug-related cases among the youth, the APSCW chairperson said that the drug menace cannot be eradicated unless every member of society is aware of its harmful effects on families and the economy of the state. She appealed to all citizens, especially parents, to take care of their children for a better future.

“If we want to secure our future, we must protect and preserve our present,” she said, urging the youth of the state to think about their future, community, state, and country.