Tawang gears up for international marathon

TAWANG, 16 Jul: A coordination meeting of the Tawang district administration, Tawang Brigade of Indian Army and organizing partner Cyruns was held on Wednesday, for successful conduct of the Tawang International Marathon 2025. With the majestic mountains of Tawang set to serve as the backdrop for the grand event on 24 October, the meeting aimed at ensuring a meticulously planned and well-coordinated marathon experience for all participants and spectators.

During the meeting, officers from Tawang Brigade delivered a power-point presentation, reflecting the preparations and execution of the previous edition of the marathon. The presentation also emphasized the vital roles played by the district administration, Indian Army, Cyruns, and other supporting organizations in successful conduct of the marathon.

Representatives from Cyruns provided virtual updates on the ongoing groundwork, including the rollout of promo runs across various cities in India to build momentum and excitement ahead of the main event.

Key highlights of the meeting included a collective decision to intensify public outreach and promotional activities across digital and traditional platforms.

In a strong push for environmental responsibility, the organizing team also resolved that no pet water bottles would be used for participants this year, and the usage of single-use plastic in publicity material would be significantly reduced.

Commenting on the outcome of the meeting, deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo stated, “Tawang International Marathon is not just a sporting event but a celebration of our unique culture and natural beauty. With greater coordination and sustainable practices, we are committed to making this year’s marathon even more impactful.”

Brigadier Bhupal Singh said, “The Indian Army is proud to support this initiative.

Together with the civil administration and partners, we aim to deliver an inspiring and secured event that reflects the spirit and hospitality of Tawang.” (DIPRO)