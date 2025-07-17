Former commissioner labour Morge Ete no more, Guv mourns

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: Former commissioner labour and former member, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Morge Ete has died on 15 July.

Born to late Limor Ete and late Jopu Angu Ete in Humgo Rigo Darka village, Moge Ete completed his M.E. school education at Aalo, followed by matriculation at Pasighat High School. He then pursued graduation in Economics at St. Edmund’s College, Shillong, and later earned his M.A. (Economics) and LL.B from Gauhati University.

Governor K.T Parnaik has on Wednesday, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Morge Ete and said that with Ete’s demise, the state, particularly the Galo community has lost a revered figure, a social and cultural steward.

“He was a distinguished and respected administrator, and one of the pioneering first-generation officers from the state,” the Governor said in his condolence message to Yomken Bagra Ete, wife of late Ete.

Parnaik said that his contributions to the growth and governance of Arunachal Pradesh, especially during his tenure as labour commissioner and APPSC member, have left a lasting impact.

The Governor further prayed to the almighty to grant the bereaved family strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Further, the officers and staff of the labour and employment department, GoAP also have deeply mourned Ete’s demise.

Late Morge Ete had joined the labour department on 25 May, 1977 as Assistant Labour Commissioner and promoted to Labour Commissioner on 9 September, 1994 and served the department till 31 October, 2000, the department said in a condolence message.

“He was a very strong, dedicated and kind-hearted officer. During his tenure as Labour Commissioner he had raised many issues for the welfare of the department. His love and affection towards the officers and staff shall always be remembered,” the message read.

The officials prayed to Almighty Donyi-Polo to bestow enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss at this hour of grief and for eternal peace of the departed soul of Morge Ete.

Meanwhile, the Galo Peoples’ Federation (GPF) has also deeply mourned Ete’s demise saying that his passing has left a void that can never be filled.

Recalling his achievements, the GPF, in a condolence message, stated that Ete’s life was a testament to perseverance and determination. “Late Ete, despite facing adversity as a poor orphan, pursued his education with unwavering dedication, achieving remarkable milestones throughout his academic journey. Ete’s distinguished career, marked by notable positions such as Labour Commissioner and Member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), witnessed the evolution of Arunachal Pradesh from North East Frontier Tract (NEFT) to North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) and eventually to a Union Territory and the 24th state of India. His contributions to the development and growth of our state are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” the GPF added.

The Forum has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)