KVK conducts animal health camps at Kaho

HAWAI, 16 Jul: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw organized an animal health camp and farmer-scientist interaction programme under the Tribal Sub-Plan Project at vibrant village Kaho on 16 July.

The programme was aimed at improving livestock health and promoting scientific livestock management practices.

The camps provided livestock health check-ups, treatment, de-worming, and vaccination, along with medicines, including antibiotics, supplementary vitamin and minerals and itching ointments.

The KVK scientists also conducted interactive sessions to address farmers’ queries on animal nutrition, housing, disease prevention and breeding practices.

The farmers appreciated the doorstep delivery of services and expert guidance, especially in these remote vibrant villages.

Additionally, the KVK conducted a demonstration on preparation of King Chili pickle with Pega SHG at Zero village.

The Pega SHG women members had been making king chilli pickle with bamboo shoots using traditional methods. This pickle did not last longer due to lack of scientific preservation and packaging techniques.

The KVK’s Food and nutrition specialist Pooja Singnale demonstrated preparation of chilli pickle with spices, preservatives, good packaging and labelling materials.

She explained the role of the ingredients used in the pickle-making and taught to the women to create an attractive label with relevant information and suggested to use food-grade packaging materials.