Natung urges officials to focus on CSS

LUMDUNG, 16 Jul: Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE & WS) minister Mama Natung urged the officials of his department to give special focus on centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) as they are directly monitored by the PMO.

Chairing the inaugural state-level coordination meeting of the PHE & WS department here in East Kameng district on Wednesday, Natung underscored the vital role of the department in delivering essential services to the public.

He congratulated the department for becoming the first in the Northeast region to achieve 100 percent household tap water connection under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

MLA Pani Taram emphasised the need to strengthen the urban sewage system and

urged the field officials to execute departmental schemes diligently in order to provide safe drinking water across the state.

The chief engineers gave detailed presentations on the progress of various ongoing central and state government schemes across different zones.

PHE commissioner Bidol Tayeng, East Kameng DC Himanshu Nigam, SP Kamdam Sikom, departmental engineers, the SBM MD, and consultants of Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission attended the meeting.