KVK organizes training on disease and pest management

BASAR, 16 Jul: The KVK West Siang organized a day-long training programme and technology demonstration, including sessions on disease and pest management in citrus and paddy at Ichi village in Leparada district on Wednesday.

The training aimed to impart scientific knowledge on insect and disease management in Arunachal Mandarin, paddy, and year-round oyster mushroom cultivation.

Key objectives included promoting food and nutrient security, poverty alleviation, sustainable resource utilization, self-employment, and prevention of wild mushroom poisoning.

KVK scientist Dr. Kangabam Suraj S covered all technical aspects related to disease and pest management in Arunachal Mandarin, paddy, and oyster mushroom cultivation.

He emphasized that oyster mushroom cultivation is a highly suitable crop enterprise for the West Siang district due to favorable climatic conditions and local resource availability.

Later, Dr. Suraj visited the WRC field and orange orchard of Goken Dirchi in Ichi village, where he provided on-site guidance about good agricultural practices for Arunachal Mandarin and paddy.