CM reviews BRO’s infrastructure projects

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the progress of the Border Roads Organization’s (BRO) various infrastructure projects across the state during a meeting with

BRO Director General Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan here on Monday.

The discussion covered the execution of critical road networks, bridges, and associated support infrastructure aimed at meeting both civilian and defence requirements.

The BRO DGBR gave a comprehensive overview of the organization’s ongoing and upcoming infrastructure development projects, with focus on enhancing road connectivity in remote and strategically significant areas. He highlighted the BRO’s dual commitment to socioeconomic advancement and national security by improving operational mobility for the armed forces.

The chief minister reiterated the state government’s full support for ensuring timely and efficient implementation of these vital projects.

Srinivasan reaffirmed the BRO’s guiding principle – Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam – and expressed appreciation for the consistent support from the people and the administration.

“Such collaboration remains pivotal to the successful delivery of these transformative infrastructure projects,” he said.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta was also present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the DGBR visited Ziro in Lower Subansiri district to review the progress of the Frontier Highway project there.

This flagship initiative is designed to significantly improve all-weather connectivity along the international border, catalyse regional development, and enhance national security through improved logistical capabilities and troop mobility. (CM’s PR Cell)