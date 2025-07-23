AR organises medical camp

CHASA, 22 Jul: A total of 146 people, including 41 males, 70 females, and 35 children benefitted from a medical camp organised here in Tirap district by the Assam Rifles on Monday.

Medical consultations, check-ups, and free medicines were provided by a dedicated team of medical professionals during the camp.

The villagers expressed gratitude for the noble efforts of the Assam Rifles and highlighted the positive impact such outreach activities have on the community. The event served as a testament to the enduring bond between the Assam Rifles and the people of the region. (DIPRO)