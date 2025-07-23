Onam: A living celebration of Kerala’s soul

[ Dr Prakash Divakaran ]

As Kerala dons its festive attire this Chingam season, the spirit of Onam once again unites hearts across homes, generations, and continents. More than just a harvest festival, Onam is a vibrant homage to Kerala’s cultural heritage, mythology, and values that continue to remain relevant in the modern era.

The legacy of Mahabali and agrarian roots

At the heart of Onam lies the legend of King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered as a utopia of justice, equality, and prosperity. His annual visit, celebrated with joy and reverence, symbolizes the longing for a just and harmonious society. Coinciding with the end of the monsoon and the start of the harvest, Onam is also a celebration of gratitude towards nature and the farming community – the backbone of Kerala’s rural economy.

The ten-day celebration unfolds through customs that blend faith, art, and community. The Onasadya, a grand multi-course vegetarian feast, brings families and neighbors together. Pookalams, or intricate floral designs, adorn courtyards. Traditional performances like Kathakali, Pulikali, and boat races animate villages and towns, reviving Kerala’s classical and folk traditions.

Nostalgia and emotional bonds

For many Malayalis, especially those away from home, Onam is not merely a celebration – it is a portal to the past. Childhood memories of crafting floral carpets, joining tug of war contests, and savouring festive meals with cousins stir a deep emotional connection to the land and its customs.

This sense of nostalgia becomes even more powerful for the Kerala diaspora, for whom Onam serves as an anchor to identity, tradition, and community. Celebrated from Dubai to Dallas, Melbourne to Manchester, Onam has become a global homecoming of the Malayali spirit.

Onam in today’s world: A festival of relevance

Even in a fast-paced, globalized society, Onam’s values echo with relevance:

# Unity in diversity: People of all religions and backgrounds join hands in celebration, emphasizing Kerala’s secular spirit.

# Cultural revival: The festival revives dying art forms and sustains the livelihoods of traditional artisans and performers.

# Economic uplift: Onam provides an annual boost to local markets – spanning textiles, food, flower trade, tourism, and handicrafts.

# Social inclusion: The ethos of the Onasadya, where all are welcome regardless of status, is a powerful reminder of the values we must uphold.

The spirit lives on as we celebrate Onam in homes, schools, temples, and public spaces – or even virtually across time zones – and the message remains unchanged: a return to our roots, a renewal of gratitude, and a reaffirmation of hope.

Onam is Kerala’s living poem – one where myth, memory, and modernity come together in a timeless cultural embrace. In honouring Mahabali’s legacy, we also celebrate what is best in us: compassion, equality and community. (The contributor is Vice Chancellor, Himalayan University)