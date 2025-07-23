High-yielding tapioca variety distributed to women SHGs

LONGDING, 22 Jul: In a step towards empowering rural women and enhancing livelihood opportunities, the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) distributed high-yielding tapioca variety ‘Sree Raksha’ to women self-help groups (SHG) of Banfera village in Longding district on Tuesday.

The planting material was procured from Kerala-based Central Tuber Crops Research Institute to introduce climate-resilient and economically viable crop options in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, KVK Head Dr UK Bhattacharyya emphasized the potential of Sree Raksha in contributing to food and nutritional security while offering a steady income source to women farmers. He encouraged the SHG members to adopt scientific cultivation practices for better productivity and sustainability.

Horticulture scientist Vikas delivered an in-depth training session on the scientific cultivation practices of tapioca. He guided the SHG women on crucial aspects such as land preparation, proper spacing, and planting methods.

The SHG women were provided with detailed information on land preparation, planting techniques, spacing, and optimal time of sowing. The importance of regular weeding, proper field hygiene, and moisture management in rainfed areas was explained thoroughly.

Vikas also elaborated the agronomic benefits of Sree Raksha, such as early maturity, high starch content, and its suitability for both home consumption and market sale.

The SHG women expressed appreciation for the support and expressed their eagerness to implement the guidance received. The initiative not only provided planting material but also equipped the women farmers with the necessary knowledge to make tapioca cultivation a sustainable part of their livelihood.