Bomdila MLA donates to alma mater

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 22 Jul: In a philanthropic gesture, Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju donated furniture, a public address (PA) system, and a generator to the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The MLA, an alumnus of the school, said, “This is a way of giving back to the institution that shaped me. I was fortunate to be a part of this school. Education is my priority. We should not always depend solely on the government – it is our responsibility to contribute to the welfare of the society whenever possible.”

Expressing gratitude, GHSS Principal Pokling Tayeng said, “Our MLA has been generous enough to the school. This is one of the oldest institutions in the district. With ever-growing enrollment, we are in constant need of additional infrastructure and logistical support.”

According to the principal, the MLA donated 100 pairs of desks and benches, a 1 kv generator set, and a PA system. He added that these assets will significantly enhance the school’s facilities for the benefit of the students.

Earlier, maintenance work on four classrooms, amounting to Rs 6,00,000, had been sanctioned from the MLA’s Local Area Development (LAD) fund the 2021-22 financial year.