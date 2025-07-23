Penalties imposed on traders

NAMSAI, 22 Jul: A joint team of government officials from various departments conducted a checking in Namsai township on Tuesday and imposed penalties on 15 business houses for trading without valid licence.

Two cases were booked under Section 24 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for using unverified weights in commercial transaction, while four defaulters were found without FSSAI licence.

Inner line permits were also checked, and the business establishments were advised to keep their surroundings clean.

The team comprised officials from the Trade and Commerce, Legal Metrology, Health and Family Welfare, Tax & Excise, Veterinary, UD, Food and Civil Supplies, and Police Departments, besides the town magistrate. (DIPRO)