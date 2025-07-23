DLMC meeting held

YACHULI, 22 Jul: Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta called for shared ownership of development outcomes by all stakeholders while chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting at the DC office here on Monday.

The DC also stressed that every department is accountable for on-ground delivery, despite local challenges.

The meeting was attended by the Yachuli MLA, ZPC, ZPMs, administrative officers, and heads of departments, along with representatives of the implementing agencies.

The MLA reinforced the message of accountability, stating that HoDs and officials must remain in station to supervise works, and that quality and timely completion are non-negotiable if schemes are to benefit people at the grassroots.

He directed rewarding contractors/firms with good performance, while issuing show cause notices and blacklisting erring firms/contractors to ensure strict adherence to standards, according to an official release.