ZLC inks MoU with hospital

DULIAJAN, 22 Jul: The Zaloni Ladies Club (ZLC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tengakhat MG Model Hospital on Monday.

The MoU was signed by ZLC president Geety Rekha Phukan and deputy superintendent of Tengakhat MG Model Hospital Sanghamitra Borah.

The MoU outlines a collaborative initiative to provide nutritious food packets to pregnant women under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), a flagship maternal health programme of the central government.

Under this initiative, the ZLC will donate food packets on the 19th of each month, ensuring regular nutritional support for expectant mothers accessing antenatal care at the hospital.