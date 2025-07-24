22 karatekas to represent state at 9th International Karate C’ships

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: Eleven male and as many female karatekas from Arunachal Pradesh Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate-Do Association will represent the state at the 9th International Karate Championships, Challengers Cup scheduled to be held in Kolkata, West Bengal from 25 to 27 July.

The Arunachal Pradesh Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate Do-Association president Dr. Takum Nalo advised all the participants to maintain discipline throughout the event.

Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do-Association president Yarda Niki and its general secretary John Bagang also conveyed best wishes to the Team Arunachal.

The Arunachal team is being led by Rakom Dugi. Dakpe Sikom and Boken Tatu are the coach and manager of the team, respectively.