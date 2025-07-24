AAC-PBBK conducts mock personality test

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: The Academic Award Committee of Pertin Bodum Bane Kebang (AAC-PBBK), in association with PBBK ICR block, conducted a mock personality test at DPCTE, Itanagar for the aspirants from the PBBK family preparing for various competitive examinations.

A panel comprising senior bureaucrats, academicians, and experts provided valuable feedback to the candidates.

Facilitated by joint registrar of RGU Dr. David Pertin and general secretary of PBBK-ICR Mibo Pertin, the sessions aimed to boost the confidence and readiness of aspirants for the upcoming personality tests.