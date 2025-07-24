Wangsu disburses agricultural loans to 282 beneficiaries

DOIMUKH, 23 Jul: Agriculture and allied minister Gabriel D. Wangsu distributed agricultural loans worth ?28.17 crore to 282 beneficiaries across the state during a Monsoon Credit Outreach program, organized by the State Bank of India’s regional business office here on Wednesday. 50 sanction letters were also distributed to farmers, self-help groups and young entrepreneurs across various districts of the state during the event which aimed at deepening financial inclusion and strengthening sustainable agricultural livelihoods.

“This is a significant step forward in empowering women, promoting rural entrepreneurship and strengthening our agricultural sector,” Wangsu said while addressing the gathering. He urged beneficiaries to make optimal use of the loan amounts and leverage government schemes effectively.

The minister expressed satisfaction over witnessing self-help groups, young entrepreneurs and farmers moving confidently toward self-reliance through the schemes including Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO).

Minister Wangsu also chaired a high-level strategic meeting in presence of chief general manager of SBI Prabhas Bose, deputy general manager Amit Kumar, regional manager Rakesh Kumar and senior officials from agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy and rural development departments.

The meeting focused on strengthening the institutional credit ecosystem and improving coordination among stakeholders to accelerate growth in agriculture, livestock, horticulture, and fisheries, particularly through the implementation of the state government’s Atma Nirbhar schemes.

“There is an urgent need to bridge gaps between policy, practice and financing,” the minister emphasized, highlighting the immense potential of the state’s agricultural and allied sectors as engines of rural prosperity.

Bose commended the state government’s initiative and assured the bank’s full commitment to supporting inclusive and sustainable development in the region.

He announced that SBI would strengthen its rural outreach and simplify loan procedures, especially for Atma Nirbhar schemes.

The house decided to develop a digital platform for seamless operation of Atma Nirbhar schemes, ensuring timely project execution and supporting rural livelihoods more effectively.

The meeting also resolved to develop a time-bound action plan that would identify key priority areas, facilitate bankable projects and institutionalize monitoring mechanisms for accountability and impact assessment. (Minister’s PR Cell)