Awareness prog against drug abuse, opium cultivation

TEZU, 24 Jul: Terming opium cultivation “a blot on the Mishmi society,” Lohit DC Kesang Ngurup Damo warned that advanced technologies like satellite imagery and drones will now be used to identify illegal cultivation areas, and strict action will be taken against those involved in cultivating poppy.

He said this during an awareness programme against drug abuse and poppy cultivation held here on Thursday by the district administration, in collaboration with the Police and the Tax, Excise & Narcotics Departments.

The DC added that drug abuse and illicit opium cultivation pose a grave challenge to the future of Lohit district.

Tezu ZPM Balong Tindya in his address drew an analogy between drug addiction and British colonial rule, stating, “If we could overcome the British, we can definitely defeat the menace of drug abuse.”

He emphasized the need for deep community engagement and collective action to eradicate the issue. “The Mishmi community must stand united and take concrete steps to combat the growing threat of drugs,” he urged.

Retired chief engineer and social worker Lupalum Kri said that drug abuse is an existential threat to the Mishmi community. He rejected all justifications for opium cultivation and urged the community to “awaken and fight the menace.” He called upon GBs, PRI members, CBOs, student leaders, and intellectuals to unite for a drug-free society.

Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba reiterated the seriousness of the issue, stating that the police are actively destroying illegally cultivated opium and initiating legal action under the NDPS Act and other legal provisions.

He emphasized the need for village-level anti-drug committees and community cooperation in enforcement and awareness.

CALSOM women’s wing secretary Bihem Lap connected opium cultivation to the educational backwardness of the district, pointing out that “children are engaged in field work during the opium season, disrupting their schooling.” She highlighted how addiction leads to financial ruin, shifting priorities away from productive endeavours.

Sunpura ZPM Angen Minin Chaitom urged women to take the lead role in the fight against drugs. She advocated skill-based development, and encouraged villagers to utilize government schemes. She also suggested that such awareness programmes be decentralized and organized at local and village levels.

DFO Tobang Pertin spoke on alternative livelihood options and promoted government schemes like ANKY and ANBY. He suggested oil palm and dragon fruit cultivation as viable alternatives to opium, and assured departmental support for their implementation.

The meeting was attended by Wako ADC AJ Lunghi, HoDs, GBs, PRI members, representatives of student unions, SHGs, and others.

The programme concluded with a collective pledge by all present to work unitedly against the scourge of drug abuse and to foster a healthy, progressive, and drug-free Mishmi society. (DIPRO)