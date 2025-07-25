‘Pride of Keyi Panyor’ badge for teachers launched

Staff Reporter

YAZALI, 24 Jul: In a unique move, Keyi Panyor district has decided to give the honour of ‘Pride of Keyi Panyor’ to the teachers of the district.

On Wednesday, during a teachers’ felicitation programme held at the Government Higher Secondary School here in Keyi Panyor district, the official badge, ‘Pride of Keyi Panyor’, was launched. This is a move to make teachers the brand ambassadors of the district, with the hope that it would make them more responsible towards their job.

The initiative, which had been announced by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung during the Teachers’ Day celebration last year in Yazali, came to result in a ceremony that recognised the selfless service of educators across the district, many of whom continue to deliver excellence despite numerous challenges at their places of posting.

The ‘Pride of Keyi Panyor’ badge serves not only as a token of appreciation but also carries special privileges. Teachers conferred with this badge will be given first priority in all public utility services within the district as a mark of respect for their invaluable contribution to society.

Speaking at the event, Tatung said, “This badge is a symbol of our gratitude. Our teachers have gone beyond their professional duties to uplift the standard of education in our region. This recognition is a small gesture to acknowledge their sacrifices and tireless dedication.” However, he also urged teachers to take a leadership role in shaping the future of the state and the district. “There is a huge responsibility on their soldiers. They should hold themselves accountable, too. We have given this honour to teachers with the hope that they will lead the newly created Keyi Panyor district to newer heights,” he added.

He said also that the event “reaffirms the collective resolve of the Keyi Panyor leadership to continue supporting and uplifting the education sector through proactive recognition and empowerment of its frontline contributors.”

The programme also saw the felicitation of school toppers of Classes 5, 8 and 10 from across the district. These meritorious students will be taken on an educational tour to metro cities of India, including visits to premier institutions like IIT, IIM and AIIMS, to broaden their horizons and inspire academic excellence.

The felicitation event was organised in collaboration with the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, who felicitated outstanding teachers who contributed to local school development beyond the call of duty.

Keyi Panyor SP Angad Mehta, the MLA’s wife Ayangla Toko, and PRI leaders led by ZPC Keyi Panyor Likha Sangchhore attended the programme and extended encouragement and appreciation to the teaching community.