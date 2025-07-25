Tawang seeks Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 24 Jul: Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Tawang on Wednesday, appealing to the Government of India to confer the Bharat Ratna on the 14th Dalai Lama.

The march was organised by the All Tawang District Students’ Union (ATDSU).

ATDSU general secretary Tsering Tashi said, “We appeal to the Government of India to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the Republic of India, upon His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, who is not only a globally renowned spiritual leader but also one of the greatest living symbols of peace, compassion, wisdom, and non-violence.”

The marchers, including students, members of the public, monks and nuns, was also joined by spiritual leaders and public leaders, including Tawang monastery abbot Sheling Tulku Rinpoche, Rikya Lhavoe Rinpoche, Tulku Tenzin Gyurmey and Lhundup Choisang, president of the Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch.

Speakers at the event highlighted the Dalai Lama’s lifelong dedication to fostering global harmony, interfaith dialogue, preserving Tibetan Buddhist culture, and promoting the Nalanda tradition.

The people appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bestow the Bharat Ratna on the revered Tibetan spiritual leader in recognition of his profound contributions to humanity and world peace.

A signature campaign is also being carried out to seek people’s support for the cause.