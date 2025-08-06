Yano scales Mt Kilimanjaro

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: Kabak Yano has successfully summited the Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa and one of the renowned seven summits of the world.

Yano reached the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro on 4 August at 10:27 am (African Time). Towering at 5,895 metres (19,340 feet) tall, the iconic snow-capped volcano in Tanzania is the tallest peak on the African continent. It is also the highest free-standing mountain in the world.

Governor KT Parnaik has congratulated Yano.

Earlier, on 28 July, the governor had flagged off Yano’s expedition.

The governor expressed immense pride in her achievement. He remarked that Yano, an accomplished Everest climber, has once again

demonstrated indomitable spirit, courage, and perseverance that define the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor said that Yano’s feat is a source of inspiration for all, especially the youths of Arunachal, reminding them that with grit and determination, no summit is beyond reach. (Raj Bhavan)