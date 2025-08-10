NGO distributes food baskets to TB patients

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Banderdewa-based NGO, Avenue for Joy Foundation, distributed food baskets to TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Saturday.

Parents and guardians of the patients received the food baskets in a programme at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic Institute here.

Besides, a TB awareness programme was also organized.

The officials of the district tuberculosis office, Naharlagun gave a presentation on TB preventive measures and treatment processes.

Stating that TB is a curable disease, ICR DMO Dr SJ Mitapo advised the parents and guardians to ensure that patients take their medicines regularly as prescribed.

Officials from the Itanagar branch of the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) informed that they have adopted 100 TB patients to provide them with nutritious food as part of the NEDFi’s social responsibility.

Students and teaching staff of the institute participated in the programme.