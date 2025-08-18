DC inspects Tezu-Mompani road

TEZU, 17 Aug: Lohit DC KN Damo, along with officials of the NHIDCL, conducted an inspection of the Tezu to Mompani road on Sunday.

It was observed that while jungle cutting work has been carried out between Damwe and the Brahmakund trijunction, the felled trees and bushes have not been cleared, leaving the stretch untidy and visually unappealing.

The DC urged the NHIDCL to ensure prompt removal of the cut vegetation, as well as debris from recent landslides, lying along the roadside.

“Timely clearance will not only enhance the visual appeal but also ensure a smoother and safer driving experience for commuters,” he said. (DIPRO)