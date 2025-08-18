Indian Army connects with youths

YINGKIONG, 17 Aug: In a spirited initiative to inspire and engage the younger generation, the Indian Army organised ‘A day with the company commander’ event for schoolchildren here in Upper Siang district on Saturday.

The programme gave the students an opportunity to interact closely with the company commander and troops, who offered valuable insights into the life, duties, and core values of the armed forces.

Through interactive sessions, demonstrations, and personal exchanges, the children were introduced to the principles of discipline, courage, patriotism, and selfless service that define military life.

Alongside motivational sessions, the event also featured sports activities like tug of war and volleyball matches, where students and soldiers played together. These friendly competitions encouraged teamwork, sportsmanship, and camaraderie, strengthening the bond between the Army and the local community.

The initiative sought to instil national pride and a sense of responsibility among the youths, motivating them to grow into dedicated citizens and future leaders of the nation. (DIPRO)