Futsal arena inaugurated

TAWANG, 17 Aug: A futsal arena in Serjong village in Mukto assembly constituency in Tawang district was inaugurated on Sunday.

The arena is located at an altitude of 2,536 metres above the mean sea level, making it one of the highest-altitude futsal grounds in the region.

The state-of-the-art arena features a FIFA-certified artificial turf, ensuring world-class playing conditions.

On the occasion, a friendly futsal match was played between Team ADC, comprising government employees of Jang, and the Mogto village team.

Jang ADC Hakraso Kri emphasized the importance of sports in channelling the energy of youths towards constructive activities and fostering community bonding. He also highlighted the need for a footpath to improve accessibility to the arena, and assured of administrative support through suitable schemes. (DIPRO)