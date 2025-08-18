Pul inaugurates BJP mandal office

HAWAI, 17 Aug: Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed BJP mandal office here in Anjaw district, terming it a “milestone step” in furthering the party’s organisational strength in the frontier district.

“This office will serve as a hub to strengthen our organisational work, connect more closely with the people and advance our shared vision of development and good governance,” Pul said in her address.

She added that the party remains committed to taking governance to the grassroots and addressing the needs of people in remote border areas.

Later, the minister joined a pre-Solung festival celebration of the Adi community here. The cultural extravaganza was attended by Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi, senior BJP leaders and all heads of departments.

Pul praised the Adi community for keeping their traditions alive.

“The Solung festival is not only a celebration of harvest and prosperity but also a symbol of social harmony and cultural pride. On this joyous occasion, I pray for good health, peace and prosperity for all,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to the Solung Festival Celebration Committee, Hawai, for their warm invitation and hospitality.

“Festivals like Solung strengthen bonds of unity among communities and showcase Arunachal’s cultural richness to the world,” she added.

Pul was accompanied by Anjaw district BJP president Bakhetso Tawsik, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Soblem Pul, ZPMs Anjoy Ama, Soharem Ngadong, Dangseplu Pul and Mailu Tega, Hawai BJP mandal president Ometso Kri, and former Anjaw BJP president Dohailum Awailiang, besides PRI members and party workers.