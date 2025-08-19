Itanagar police recover 90 mobile phones

ITANAGAR, 18 Aug: In a major breakthrough, the Itanagar police have recovered 90 mobile phones, out of which 43 were handed over to their rightful owners on Monday.

In view of the increasing cases of lost and stolen mobile phones reported by citizens from different walks of life in Itanagar, a special team was constituted under the guidance Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar.

The team comprised Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Constable Sandeep Yadav (i/c special cell, Itanagar PS) and Constable Jumli Zirdo – monitored by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi. Within a short span of time, the team recovered 90 mobile phones.

“During the recovery process, Constables Yadav and Zirdo displayed unwavering commitment and dedication towards their duty, which led to the remarkable achievement,” the Itanagar police informed.

The police appealed to the owners to collect their handsets from the special cell of the Itanagar police station. A list of the recovered mobile phones is being shared for public information, they said.

SP Basar lauded the special cell team for its commendable efforts, and assured that the officers involved would be suitably rewarded for their service. He appealed to the public to remain vigilant and take due care of their personal belongings.