DC calls for timely implementation of projects, schemes

LIKABALI, 22 Aug: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap urged all government departments to work with sincerity and accountability while ensuring timely implementation of projects and schemes for the welfare of the public.

He said this while chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting, held here on Friday to review the district development report (DDR) for the month of July.

The DC also emphasized the need for better inter-departmental coordination to accelerate the pace of development in the district.

The meeting was conducted in two sessions, during which all heads of departments presented their status reports under the DDR. They deliberated on key developmental issues, challenges faced, and progress achieved during the reporting month.

Superintendent of Police Gothambu Dajangju was also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)