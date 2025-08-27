Farmers encouraged to adopt scientific farming

NAMSAI, 26 Aug: Lekang ADC Dr Tojum Ete on Tuesday encouraged the farmers of Namsai district to adopt scientific methods of farming and share the scientific knowledge of farming with fellow farmers.

Ete was addressing farmers at an implements distribution programme under the National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project, organized by the Namsai KVK at the custom hiring centre (CHC) in Lekang block. He also requested the farmers to “manage your livestock in scientific housing, so as to harvest maximum benefit.”

The NABARD’s Namsai AGM, Kamal Roy, explained climate change and the importance of climate resilient agriculture. He also briefed the farmers on the different forms of institutional financial support available for farmers to improve their livelihood. He encouraged the farmers to ” avail schemes like kisan credit card and Atmanirbhar schemes, along with scientific farming with support from the KVK to achieve full benefits.”

SMS plant protection scientist Dr Madhusmita S Bora explained the technology interventions that have been found to be performing successfully in the region.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua briefed the participants on the NICRA project and CHC.

Lower Lekang ADO Lopi R Kojum also spoke.

During interaction session, resource persons cleared the doubts of the farmers.

A total of 60 participants, including the village headman and progressive farmers, were present on the occasion.

The NICRA is a project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to enhance resilience of Indian agriculture to changing climate through strategic research and technology demonstration.